Can We Ever Really Know Why Ted Bundy Killed? Well, Dr. Dorothy Lewis Just Might

There is one moment with Bundy that stands out to Lewis, however. “Mr. Bundy had asked whether I would come and see him before he was executed,” she said. After the weekend she was able to see him. “Before I walked out of the room,” she said, “he bent down and kissed me on the cheek. And so I kissed him on the cheek, and walked out. And when I got home, I was trying to make light of it, you know, there's nothing like, really. And so I walked in the kitchen, and my husband and my daughter were there. And I said, ‘You are looking at the last woman to kiss Ted Bundy.’”