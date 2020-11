The “Cry More, Lib” Congressman Also Wants To Convert Jews & Muslims To Christianity

Cawthorn is among those conservatives who believe they have the Christian god-given right to tell others who they can marry, how they can identify, and what they can do with their pregnancies. But perhaps this level of sheer delusion — or misinformation — is not as uncommon among this party. Given that a Republican Senator-elect out of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, cannot correctly name the three branches of government — he thinks it’s the House, the Senate, and the Executive branch — perhaps another freshman orientation class needs to be added to the Republican party’s repertoire: Civics 101.