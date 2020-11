No, Wearing A Dress Doesn’t Make Harry Styles Less “Manly”

Of course, Owens' whole argument is a baseless one, anyway; there is no such thing as a stereotypically “strong man.” All she is doing is promoting ideas that are rooted in toxic masculinity , or restrictive expectations of manhood and masculinity that harm people of all genders. Internalized toxic masculinity says that men can’t cry or show emotions, that they must dress a certain way to distinguish themselves from women, that they must exert power and control — especially over women. Somehow in Owens’ eyes, wearing a dress takes away Styles’ — or any man’s — ability to be strong. In actuality, how you act has nothing to do with how you dress — and how you dress doesn’t dictate your actions, or even your gender. There is no one definition of what it means to be a man. Owens is merely fear-mongering — but Styles' fans didn't let her get away with it, nor did Twitter's queer community.