Jonathan Bennett Says More LGBTQ+ Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Coming

Bennett says that he thinks Hallmark will continue to grow, especially because he happens to know for a fact that The Christmas House won't be the last LGBTQ+ Christmas movie from the network. He already has a movie greenlit at Hallmark for 2021 that has "an LGBTQ+ storyline in it." Hallmark did not return Refinery29’s request for further details, but it's not clear whether or not this film will simply include a gay couple in another ensemble cast, or if it will be focused on one. Bennett could only say, "There's not a doubt in my mind that Hallmark will one day do a lead storyline that is an LGBTQ+ storyline."