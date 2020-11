Jonathan Bennett Says More LGBTQ+ Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Coming

The Christmas House is breaking major ground for Hallmark, but it's not exactly breaking ground for the movie industry. Bennett’s on-screen relationship is just one of three couples that share the movie's spotlight, with the other two being straight relationships. And the "adopting a baby" storyline isn't particularly revelatory either. The Family Stone did this 15 years ago when it featured an ensemble cast with a gay couple (played by Brian J. White and deaf actor Tyrone Giordano) also trying to adopt a baby at Christmastime. And LGBTQ representation in Christmas films had already been increasing of late, with Netflix's 2019 film Let It Snow exploring a teen queer romance and this year with Hulu's Happiest Season starring two women in the central romance. Lifetime, Hallmark's biggest Christmas TV movie competition, had LGBTQ storylines for side characters in the 2018 movie Christmas around the Corner and 2019's Twinkle All the Way . This year, Lifetime finally put a gay couple in the spotlight: In The Christmas Setup, real life husbands Ben Lewis and Blake Lee play the main couple.