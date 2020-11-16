Jennifer Lopez Confirms Her Skin-Care Line Is Dropping Soon

If you, like most of us, have been patiently waiting for Jennifer Lopez to drop her youth-preserving skin-care secrets for years, we have good news: the day is coming — and soon. The performer confirmed and announced last night that her first namesake beauty brand, J.Lo Beauty, will be launching skin care on January 1.
"This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream," Lopez wrote in her Instagram caption."I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21." In the promotional clip for the launch, the singer posed in the water, showing off her iconic glow on her face and body. She also shared the hashtag #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate. In 2018 the singer revealed that she was working on a skin-care line but was taking her time to make sure she got it right. "I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she said.
Specific details on exactly what Lopez is launching still haven't been shared, but she encouraged fans to sign up on the J.Lo Beauty website for early access to the launch on 12/8. Naturally, Instagram users are already cooking up their own theories on what's coming from the new celeb-owned brand. "Body glow is definitely a thing u first think of when u think of JLO here for it!" one commenter wrote. "Is it spray SPF? I know that sounds weird but I heard her stylist sprays SPF on her for a glow for red carpets, and the bio says beauty has no expiration...like aging (from the sun)," another predicted.
While the nitty-gritty is still unknown, we can tell from the hype surrounding the launch that — whatever it is — Lopez's fans are stoked. And hey, at least we'll have something shiny and glowy to start the new year with, right?