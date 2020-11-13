Amber Heard Shuts Down Rumors About Career Amid Johnny Depp Drama

The ongoing legal battle between exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, but the actress wants the record to show that she has no intention of letting the conflict further impact her career — she's going back to work.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heard confirmed that she would in fact be rejoining co-star Jason Momoa in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. She starred in the DC Extended Universe film as Princess Mera, Arthur Curry's Atlantean love interest, and says that she has been invited back to the production for the second movie.
Advertisement
"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told EW. "I'm so excited to film that."
The news may come as a surprise to fans of Heard's ex-husband, who have been actively petitioning against her return to Aquaman, especially after Depp exited his latest gig. On November 6, The Pirates of the Caribbean revealed that Warner Bros. had asked to step away from the Fantastic Beast franchise in light of the developments in his cases against Heard and The Sun. Depp still received his full eight-figure salary for this upcoming third film (a substantially larger paycheck than what co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law earn) despite only filming one scene, but the studio is already hard at work trying to find someone else to replace him as Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald. (Mads Mikkelsen is rumored to fill the spot, but there has been no confirmation.)
"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," Heard pointed out in conversation with EW. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."
Production for the DCEU sequel has not been technically announced, but the film is set tentatively set for a 2022 release.