Harry Styles Brought His Sister Gemma Along To Make Vogue History

Another Styles trait? Spreading kindness . Gemma just launched a podcast called Good Influence , in which she'll bring "insights from some really interesting people on a variety of subjects including ways we can be more sustainable, discussions on therapy and mental health in the media.” The name seems to stem from the fact that she's amassed a huge social following ( 6.2 million followers on Instagram , where she posts stylish selfies and couple shots with her boyfriend, Michal) and wants to use her influence for good. "I know what a privilege it is to have so many of you taking in the things I put out so I try to make sure that, at least some of it, is informative and makes you feel good about yourself and the world," she said of her newest venture.