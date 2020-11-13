The Magical New Moon In Scorpio Is Just What We Need

Full moons get a lot of attention, but over the past few months, I've been paying more attention to new moons. They're all about new beginnings, which I think we've all been craving, amid an on-going pandemic and a contentious election season. And November 15's new moon in the brave and ambitious sign of Scorpio is especially potent for those of us looking to start fresh.
Pluto, the planet of regeneration and transformation, will be front and center during this celestial happening. "In modern astrology, this moon is ruled by Pluto, which will be activated by the moon in a sextile, helping us find renewal as we begin to integrate all the change that's been taking place," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, tells Refinery29.
"There's a lot of healing to do, and this moon brings not only that, but also the promise of growth and more abundance, brought to us by magnanimous Jupiter," she continues. In other words, this luminary is bringing along some good vibes.
It may also stir up some jealousy, cautions astrologer Lisa Stardust. "This is because expansive Jupiter and evocative Pluto will be in aspect to the New Moon," she explains. "This will make us extra desirous and competitive with others." Jealousy has negative connotations, but you can stay on its good side: Use it as the push you need to start new projects, work hard, and make your goals more attainable.
This new moon also has something to say about our bank accounts too, Stardust says. "Scorpio is the sign of taxes," she explains, "So it may be time to slow down the holiday spending and try to purchase gifts on a budget." Pledge to make gifts at home this year, set a budget, or plan a Secret Santa so each person in your group gets one really great gift. After a tumultuous year, during which many people lost their jobs, everyone will appreciate switching their focus away from the material and to fostering connections with our friends and family over the holidays.
This new moon is a magical time, says Montúfar. Mystical Neptune in Pisces is making an appearance, and the holiday season always feels a little extraordinary. "This is enhancing our psychic abilities and imagination," she explains. "Visualizing, drawing, and even writing about our deepest wishes and desires during this time can certainly help them come to fruition."
In other words: It's an incredible time to take a whack at manifesting. Set your intentions for the rest of the year. What do you want to accomplish? What do you want to focus on as the year comes to a close? Montúfar says that we can use this energy to break old habits and replace them with new ones (kind of like we did with our president).
So yes, new moons aren't as immediately attention-grabbing as a beautiful and bright full moon. But you're starting to see their appeal, right? During this moon phase, when the orb is hidden in the night sky, we're being given an incredibly powerful — and much-needed — opportunity to reset. Here's to walking into the rest of the month with more peace, joy, and drive.