Pop Music’s Resident Sad Boy Will Take The Super Bowl Stage

Also, The Weeknd’s style is very...unique. The Canadian singer made his debut with moody singles like "High for This" and "Wicked Games," and the rest of his discography is very much trip hop and alternative R&B — not necessarily what one would think of when scouting a Super Bowl halftime performer. But if you ask Jay-Z , who collaborated with the NFL and Pepsi to secure the halftime act, that uniqueness might be exactly what the event needs. Especially after the year we've had.