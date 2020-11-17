The Olsen Twins’ It Takes Two Is More Radical Than You Remember

Another, perhaps more modern, movie might have focused more on the privilege Amanda enjoys compared to her Latinx best friend Carmen (Michelle Grisom). But It Takes Two refrains from making blanket statements about the horrors of being poor, or waxing poetic about how desirable it is to be rich. Amanda may have fewer material comforts, but she has friends, and she’s loved and well cared for by a woman who fiercely looks out for her. Her stakes are obviously higher — she has nothing to fall back on, and no security — but that doesn’t mean Alyssa has it easy. Having lost her mother as a baby, she’s incredibly lonely. Her dad has been adrift in his grief for years, and she’s relied on the kindness of butler Vincenzo (the always wonderful Philip Bosco) for affection and attention. All of that adds an extra layer of pathos to her desire to get rid of Clarice and find someone who might ground her dad in the present.