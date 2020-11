Everything To Know About The Dueling Philadelphia Protests

With the impending threat of civil unrest across the country, particularly as we are down to the wire and Trump is unlikely to concede, these early images of a divided America are telling of what might be to come. Our current president has emboldened his supporter base, while a summer of Black Lives Matter protests have washed a wave of advocacy over America. It's hard to imagine that this is the last protest we will see going into the weekend, though we can only hope for more dance breaks, and a miracle from Team Trump to relinquish power.