Everything To Know About The Dueling Philadelphia Protests

Coun. Every. Vote. This is how we do it in Philly⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0kbs8iYxt0— Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 5, 2020
We’re back in Philadelphia where the party is already underway even though nothing is official. Biden supporters dance while Trump supporters gather nearby. Inside the Convention Center the final Philly votes are counted pic.twitter.com/GdL4ucKcxi— Steven D'Souza (@cbcsteve) November 6, 2020
The Flyers' mascot Gritty joined the "Count Them All" protest in Philadelphia and turned it into an old fashioned dance party.pic.twitter.com/pG1HlYDcqG— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) November 6, 2020
Back at the Philly convention center, where it’s celebration vibes this morning. “it’s time for this administration to surrender for democracy” declared a speaker at the count every votes protest. “if you come for Philadelphia, we’ll come for YOU” pic.twitter.com/iBJJ4yFqVz— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 6, 2020