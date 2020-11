Georgia’s Senate Race Will Have A Runoff Election — Here’s What That Means

Only ten states require a candidate to win with a majority of the votes . These states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Vermont. South Dakota only holds runoffs for the offices of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, and governor, while Vermont only holds runoffs in the event of a tie. Historically, it is more popular in southern states because of a long history of one-party rule , first by Democrats and now by Republicans. When runoff elections were first implemented in the United States through the first decades of the 20th century, the primary election was really the deciding election. This meant that whoever won the Democratic primary was all but guaranteed to win the general election. By requiring a majority vote, candidates were encouraged to broaden their appeal to more voters. The intent was to reduce the likelihood of electing a candidate who doesn’t ideologically represent most voters, even if the margin is a slim percentage point or two above half.