Justin Bieber’s Former Pastor Pal Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong

Mega-church Hillsong Church just let go of one of their most prominent staff members, Pastor Carl Lentz, and the shocking move is making waves in Christian communities around the world.
Hillsong shared the announcement in an official email sent out to its church members on Wednesday that was later posted on its website for public review. The email stated that Wentz had been fired for "moral failures."
“Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” read the statement, written by head pastor and Hillsong founder Brian Houston. “This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.”
"This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures," it continued. "It would not be appropriate for us to go into detail about the events that led to this decision. Our focus at this time is to honor God and pastorally care for our East Coast church community as well as the Lentz family."
While church drama isn't necessarily anything out of the usual — anyone who grew up in a church has seen their fair share of scandals — the decision to fire Lentz is major considering his influential role in Hillsong's history. The pastor famously served as a lead pastor at the church's massive New York City campus, and as a result, attracted the likes of Justin Bieber. Lentz became close friends with the pop star, mentoring him in the faith and even baptizing him. Other famous Hillsong members and attendees include Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Kevin Durant, and even Bono.
Chris Pratt was also once a member of the Los Angeles branch of the church, and his connection to Hillsong led to the outing of its anti-LGBTQ stance. In 2019, Ellen Page pointed out that Hillsong's founder himself had publicly stated that the church does "not affirm a gay lifestyle" or "have actively gay people in positions of leadership," leading to public backlash (and the subsequent branding of Pratt as the worst Hollywood Chris).
Lentz has not issued a statement about his firing.