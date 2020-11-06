So, *Nervous Laughter* Is Trump Going To Concede?

Recent reporting does paint a picture of an increasingly desperate and sad figure in the White House. Sources close to the White House say some senior officials are starting to “quietly back away from Trump, in acts of self-preservation.” When asked what Trump might do next, one adviser said, “God. Who knows.” There’s also an ongoing conversation about who’s going to be the lucky one to finally hold an intervention with Trump and patiently explain that when you lose an election, it means you’re not president anymore — possibly even arguing that it’s better for his business and brand if he doesn’t draw this out. Some are saying that honor might go to Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner, although it’s unclear whether either of them actually wants to deliver the news.