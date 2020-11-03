Chrissy Teigen Made Her First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Loss To Support Biden (& John Legend)
Just one week after publishing a gut-wrenching personal essay about her pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen made her first official public appearance, traveling to Philadelphia to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the eve of Election Day.
Teigen joined husband John Legend, along with their children Miles and Luna, onstage at a rally in Pennsylvania, where he was performing at a drive-in campaign event for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday.
Legend gave a rousing speech, encouraging people to use their voice for change on November 3. “We’ve got to get down to business Philly! Tomorrow, Pennsylvania will determine not just who gets to be our next president, but who we are as a country.”
He also called out certain musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump in recent days — including Ice Cube and Lil’ Wayne, though neither were named — adding: “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place."
my speech in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. let's end this national nightmare... https://t.co/xBbh9KdEj4— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 3, 2020
Legend, who attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, also joked that he “can’t be held responsible for the behavior of all of our alumni,” referring of course to Donald Trump, who graduated from the Penn’s Wharton School of Business in 1968.
After a performance of “Wake Up Everybody" by Philadelphia group Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, Legend thanked the crowd and called out to his family, asking them to come up and join him.
"I want to send a shoutout — actually, can you come onstage, baby?" he said. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter, Luna, is here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."
This marks Teigen’s first major appearance since announcing the tragic loss the couple's son, whom they had named Jack, on September 30. Over the weekend, she posted a picture of her latest tattoo, a cursive inscription of her son’s name on her wrist.
Legend dedicated his next song, “Never Break,” to Teigen, just as he did last month when he performed at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
"I want to do a special song that I dedicated to my wife a little while ago," he said."I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now.”
Both Legend and Teigen have been outspoken in their support for Biden and Harris.
“We are proud to stand behind Biden,” she told Marie Claire in September. “We’re not only voting for Biden because it’s not Trump. We’re voting for him because we think he’s going to do an incredible job of bringing a bit of healing to the country. We are a divided, hurt nation that needs to be brought back together. [Biden is] someone who looks into issues with clear eyes, empathy, and understanding from being involved in politics. I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to. I don’t see that in Donald Trump or any of his family.”
Earlier in the day, Teigen had dropped hints about her location on Twitter, posting a picture of the Philadelphia skyline, and a video of her and Legend riding to the event in the freezing cold.
In classic Teigen fashion, she ended the night with a stop at Philly’s famous Tony Luke’s, and posted an ode to the restaurant’s onion rings and signature cheesesteak.
