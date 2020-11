Chrissy Teigen Made Her First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Loss To Support Biden (& John Legend)

“We are proud to stand behind Biden,” she told Marie Claire in September . “We’re not only voting for Biden because it’s not Trump. We’re voting for him because we think he’s going to do an incredible job of bringing a bit of healing to the country. We are a divided, hurt nation that needs to be brought back together. [Biden is] someone who looks into issues with clear eyes, empathy, and understanding from being involved in politics. I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to. I don’t see that in Donald Trump or any of his family.”