Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich File For Divorce After Splitting Up Earlier This Year

Just last August, Hough came out as "not straight" to the world in an interview with Women's Health, and said that she told her husband four months after their wedding. However, she maintained that it allowed she and Laich to "have a more intimate relationship." People noticed, however, that Hough was not wearing her wedding ring while cohosting NBC’s "New Year’s Eve" with Carson Daly this year, and Laich tried to explain it by saying he was entering a "new stage" in his life, which sounds exactly what college frat boys say when you ask them why they haven't texted you.