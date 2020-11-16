Warning: Spoilers for The Crown season 4 are ahead.
Princess Diana has finally arrived at Buckingham Palace and she's bringing a lot of good music with her. The Crown season 4 soundtrack is far less stodgy this time around. No offense to the score fit for a queen — literally, in this case — but this time around, we're excited to hear pop royalty like Elton John, Diana Ross and, quite appropriately, Queen enter the mix.
Since The Crown is inspired by real events in royal history — these 10 episodes are set in the '80s — it's no surprise that the music is also true to real life. For instance, Princess Diana's favorite band really was Duran Duran, which, it turns out, is also really good music to roller skate to. A handy bit of info in 2020.
Thanks to the people's princess, played by Emma Corrin, this season's tracklist feels more modern. Not to mention way more emo — The Cure and Joy Division both pop up. But The Crown's season 4 soundtrack also sets the tone for the anger that came with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's reign. For all the pomp and circumstance of Diana's favorite songs, this season's soundtrack also takes aim at the U.K. leader. It's hard not to imagine Queen Elizabeth clutching her pearls while listening to some of these songs — and that's part of the fun.