SAD Is Going To Hit Different This Year. Here’s How To Cope

Understandably, with everything that’s been going on this year, seasonal affective disorder is probably going to be worse for sufferers. "If another lockdown does occur this winter, some people may find that they receive less exposure to the sunlight than they normally would, even during the winter months," Anshu tells Refinery29. "Many people may find that they aren’t able to go out as much as normal and this, combined with the stress of the situation, may have an effect on the amount of people experiencing SAD."