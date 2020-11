SAD Is Going To Hit Different This Year. Here’s How To Cope

The exact cause of SAD is unknown but it is commonly linked to our reduced exposure to sunlight in the autumn and winter months. The main theory is that this lack of sunlight might stop the part of your brain called the hypothalamus from working properly , with a knock-on effect on the production of melatonin (which affects how sleepy you get) and serotonin (which affects your mood, appetite, and sleep). It can also affect your body’s internal clock. As your body uses sunlight time to regulate various important functions, such as when you wake up, lower light levels during the winter may disrupt your body clock and lead to symptoms of SAD.