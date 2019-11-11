We Tried Out 5 Things To Help With SAD, Here’s What Worked

As the winter weather rolls in, many of us find it hard to drag ourselves out of bed in the morning. But for some people, the seasonal shift to fewer daylight hours can be physically and mentally debilitating. SAD – or seasonal affective disorder – is a type of depression that is affected by changing seasonal weather patterns. Symptoms include persistent low mood, irritability and lack of energy, and SAD can have a significant impact on our mental health, often affecting our ability to carry out simple day-to-day tasks.
Often misdiagnosed as a case of the winter blues, according to the NHS, SAD can affect body clock, quality of sleep and weight as well as causing changes in serotonin and melatonin levels. The NHS recommends a range of treatment options including upping exercise or speaking to your GP. There are also a number of products aimed at tackling SAD symptoms – but are they any good?
From light therapy lamps to vitamin D drips, lots of products on the market claim to mimic the positive effects of sunlight on the mind and body.
Here, Refinery29 staff who suffer with SAD give their honest opinions on some popular treatments...