This Is How Much The Below Deck Cast Makes In A Season

If escapist tropical content is your thing, then you're probably ready to dive into another season with Captain Lee as he drives a giant boat all over the Caribbean. Though the trailer teases that COVID will hit at some point in the season, for the most part, this season of Below Deck will feature what every other season has featured: rich people asking for ridiculous things, beautiful blue waters, and just so much crew drama. Personally, I cannot wait to sink my teeth into this Captain Lee-helmed season (though, I am a Sandy stan at heart) and pretend I'm sliding down the annoying water slide that will most definitely cause tension between the crewmates. And, of course, I'm thrilled for another season of tip meetings and gawking at how much money passengers spend in such a short period of time. Ahead, we investigate just how much the cast of Below Deck makes.