This Racist Form Of Voter Suppression Is Killing Democracy — & Nobody’s Talking About It

But the issue is bigger than just felony disenfranchisement: Among the millions of people who are deemed ineligible to vote, Black people and people of color who have been in the system are the most disenfranchised. According to The Sentencing Project, Black adults who are currently living in America are more than four times as likely to lose their voting rights than other adults because of incarceration rates, with one out of 16 Black adults disenfranchised nationally. In total, across America, 1.3 million Black citizens are rendered ineligible to vote because of discriminatory policies. The organization’s reports from 2020 also estimate that over 560,000 Latinx Americans — or over 2 percent of the voting eligible population — are disenfranchised because of felony convictions.