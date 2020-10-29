Any urges we ever had to leave our homes during quarantine are now completely gone thanks to Harry Styles. In fact, after hearing about his recent fan fiction-like interaction with a fan, we’re staying inside forever, juuuust in case.
On October 28, a Harry Styles fan named Theadora shared a story on Instagram that went viral. She explained that the British superstar’s car had broken down outside of her home, so a neighbor let him in and made him a cup of tea while he waited. Theadora was unfortunately somewhere else, so Styles made sure to leave her a kind note (does he carry around watermelon stationary?) and feed her fish, because that’s what perfect people like Harry Styles casually do.
"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea,” he wrote. “I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish.”
”Tell you dad to get in touch and I'll see you at a show,” he continued.
In two photos of the cute event, Styles is pictured looking as Styles-y as ever in Breton stripes, white sunglasses, and white flared pants as he feeds Theadora's fish.
In another note on what looks like his album cover for 2019’s Fine Line, he added a speech bubble that read, "Theadora, Sending you all my love, i'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time. <3 Harry"
IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting... 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r— Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020
Theadora went private on Instagram after the overwhelming response of the internet, but her bio reads that her fish is also called Harry. Seriously — romantic comedy writes itself.