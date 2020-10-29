Hmm, Interesting How Tucker Carlson Lost His Only Copy Of “Evidence” Against Joe Biden

Last night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared that his team received incriminating information that would, he explained, take down Joe Biden once and for all. Unfortunately, he’s hoping you’ll just trust him on this one since Carlson's evidence, which allegedly proves the Biden family’s wrongdoing, mysteriously disappeared in transit. And he is not happy about it.
“On Monday this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning,” he said. Carlson did not explain who the documents came from or what they entail, but went on to bemoan that, because he was in Los Angeles, he had a producer in New York send the documents out to California. “But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning, we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the documents were missing. The documents had disappeared.”
Carlson went on to praise the “large, brand name” mail service that his team used, adding that the shipping company searched the planes and trucks that carried the package and interviewed every employee who came in contact with it. “But they found nothing. Those documents have vanished,” he concluded.
Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020
It’s hard to believe that anyone from Fox News — the network that has been working overtime to cover unsubstantiated claims made against Hunter Biden — would not make any copies of “damning” documents against the Biden family. It’s also a huge stretch to believe that Carlson’s producers would just send these important documents via a commercial shipping company.
But it's also, perhaps, the least surprising thing to happen less than a week before the election. Carlson has spent a lot of airtime covering The New York Post’s unproven allegations against Hunter, and even as fellow Fox personalities have begun to suggest Donald Trump should focus on topics other than Hunter Biden. According to a report from Mediaite, Rudy Giuliani first sent a trove of emails, allegedly from Hunter’s computer, to Fox News, but the story wasn’t published due to credibility concerns. The emails address Hunter’s work in Ukraine, and also contain personal information and photos. The report was picked up by the Post earlier this month, and remains unverified.
Carlson hopes his viewers just take him at his word, but even his own network recommends taking his claims with several grains of salt. Last month, after he was accused of slander, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil argued that Carlson’s viewers should know better than to just believe him. “Fox persuasively argues that, given Mr. Carlson's reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism' about the statement he makes,” she wrote.
The idea that damning, authentic documents might have just vanished and that neither Carlson nor the shipping company has any “working theory” about their whereabouts? The appropriate amount of skepticism here is: a lot.