I’m The Woman Who Helped Discover Water On The Moon

Naseem Rangwala: “A lunar scientist — who is now the lead author of this paper — wanted to definitively confirm water on the moon using SOFIA. That was something that we had not looked at before. Normally we study distant and much dimmer objects, like black holes and galaxies or star clusters.The moon is much brighter and moves much faster than these distant objects, which are fixed. So we would have to maneuver the telescope in a very different way than we have done previously. We also did not know if the instrument we were using to measure the chemical fingerprint of water would [work]. This is why we scheduled this test, which led to the discovery.”