Wayfair’s Up-To-60%-Off Sale Has Holiday Gems & Furniture Deals

Although we've yet to conquer Halloween, now is still as good a time as any to cash in on pre-holiday cheer at Wayfair’s Holiday Head Start Sale. The slashed-price stock is chock full of everything from massive Christmas trees to sparkly lights, twinkling trinkets, and a healthy dose of non-festive finds (like really good furniture) on sale for up to 60% off. This year's been all about molding our spaces to support our new WFH lifestyles, and now we can keep that ball affordably rolling on through the holidays; whether that's by dropping a new rug, wreath, advent calendar, or small-space-friendly sofa into your cart for a fraction of its usual price.
We pulled out the deals that are fully worth your time, money, and attention ahead — including bestsellers from The Holiday Aisle, Mercury Row, and more that are doling out hefty discounts on festive entertaining essentials and year-round home staples. Click on to check them out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.