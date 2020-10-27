Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Ignites Calls To Expand The Court. What Does That Mean?

“The court is going to put the next administration in handcuffs on its first day. Any effort to restore democracy by banning voter suppression, any effort to solve policy emergencies like addressing climate change or providing access to reproductive health care is going to be dead on arrival. Given the stakes of the emergencies we face, there is no other option but to expand the supreme court,” Aaron Belkin, Director of Take Back the Court, tells Refinery29. “For example, the Democratic party has been clear that if it comes back in power it will ban voter suppression and ban gerrymandering. But the problem is if the Democrats come back into power and try to pass bills, the court will just strike those down. If you want to restore democracy, you have to pass legislation, which is why we need to expand the court in order to protect democracy legislation.”