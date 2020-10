Roswell: New Mexico Star Jeanine Mason: “This Election Is About Decency For Me”

But ultimately I am an optimist, through and through. And the thing that's gonna get me through Election Day is the thing that gets me through most headline making events, celebration or otherwise. The work will continue tomorrow. Activist Carmen Perez said that on her soul healing Instagram. She's got such a rooted and fierce sense of purpose. It takes care of me because I don't know about you, but I need to know there's something we can do. Carmen reminds me that that is the nature of this work, of taking care of each other. It's always waiting for you in the morning, no matter how big the win was yesterday. She shared this quote by John Lewis after his passing, "Freedom is the continuous action we must all take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, and just society."