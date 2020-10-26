Why These Designer Face Masks Are A Must In Every Fall Wardrobe

“From bold patterns and feminine florals to street styles, these designs let you reflect your personal style with your mask, all while helping support communities in need through our charity partners,” said Sasha Skoda, The RealReal’s Head of Womenswear. As for working with the Cuomos and New York State, she says it was “incredible to put a very needed spotlight on masks.” “We hope together we will inspire people to fight the fatigue and mask up in style to protect themselves and their communities,” Skoda said.