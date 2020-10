Why These Designer Face Masks Are A Must In Every Fall Wardrobe

Cuomo made the announcement during a press briefing where he also released a list of the designers and charities involved in the Mask Up campaign. Overall, there will be five total drops, each of which will have a different theme and a number of new designer mask options. Proceeds will be donated evenly among three nonprofit organizations: Feeding America , a network of over 200 food banks across the country; the New York COVID Relief Fund , which provides resources to healthcare workers, local small businesses, displaced hourly workers, and immigrant workers, among others; and Nurse Heroes , which is raising money for nursing scholarships, as well as necessities like scrubs and other medical equipment for nurses on the frontlines. Monday’s drop, titled “I Wear A Mask For Democracy,” was inspired by the New York state value of “smart.” (Per a release, New York has five total core values: tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving.) It includes Public School’s “New York Tough” mask, as well as masks by 3.1 Phillip Lim, Mara Hoffman, Nili Lotan, and Tanya Taylor, who opted out of a NYFW presentation in September and instead shared a celebrity-filled video encouraging people to register to vote . The drops will continue weekly on Mondays through the end of November with masks by Collina Strada, Chromat, Altuzarra, Noah, Romeo Hunte, Sandy Liang, Victor Glemaud, and Michael Kors, among others.