Clean beauty is rarely synonymous with affordable price points — but, for the next three days, Credo is looking to change that. From now until October 25, the popular clean-beauty destination is hosting its highly-anticipated Friends & Family Event where shoppers can score 20%-off sitewide (no promo code required). In other words: just sit back, add your luxe haul to cart, and see those dollar signs on everything from beauty to skincare drop at checkout.
From big-name beloved brands like Tata Harper to Kosas, there are so many premium clean goods to shop on markdown — including gift sets, if you want to knock that holiday shopping out early this year. Another extra-special-sale shoutout goes to Credo's new game-changing in-house makeup brand, Exa, which makes one of the best liquid foundations we've tried this year. (The only brands not eligible for the discount are Kypris and Josh Rosebrook, but everything else is fair game!) Ready to shop? Keep clicking for our beauty writer's best-of-sale picks.
