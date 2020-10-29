Is There A Moral Argument Against Voting? For Some People, Yes

A common misconception about people who choose not to participate in electoral politics is that they don’t care or are not engaged in their communities, but that’s not always the case. And even when it is, shaming people who don’t vote isn’t a great motivator to get them to the polls. In more recent years, liberals have sometimes argued that people who don’t vote are supporting fascism — as if the only way to oppose fascist policies is with a vote. “There are way more effective ways to fight fascism than voting,” says Alice. To the many people who are opting out of the election — and even to the many who are participating — voting is considered the bare minimum of "doing the work."