A Miami Police Officer Wore A Trump Mask To The Polls? Groundbreaking.

Trump touts his support from the law enforcement community because it aligns with his idea that he is the "law and order" president , but it only serves as another way to divide voters, the majority of whom agree that policing needs major changes. According to a 2020 Gallup poll, only six percent of people surveyed thought no changes needed to be made to law enforcement. Reform proposals have varying levels of support, but some of the most widely supported ideas include better relations with the community and greater accountability.