As A’Zion alluded to, Joey’s last meeting with Geo, Luke, and Tim is the final act of violence the boys inflict on her in Grand Army. At this point, the boys have been let off on rape charges for lack of evidence. Joey, knowing she will never get the legal justice she craves, asks her former friends to privately confess their wrongdoing — so that she can at least have that iota of peace. They refuse. Since the audience saw the true nature of the assault, there is no way to sympathize with George and Luke.

