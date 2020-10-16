The night before the show, Leila drafts the email we have seen throughout the season. That means each line was not written during its corresponding episode. Instead, every look at the email prior to the finale was a flash-forward to this "Freedom" scene. In the letter, Leila claims a “bloodbath” that will “slaughter” various groups of students of color is coming to Grand Army “TODAY.” Prior lines of the bomb threat — which were revealed earlier in the season — allege that there is a pressure cooker bomb hidden somewhere in the walls of Grand Army, and the ensuing carnage can be blamed on students' “lack of respect.” It’s a disturbing and deranged false promise that seems to hold pieces of Leila’s real frustrations (see: the complaint about people having “love in their lives”).

