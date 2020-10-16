There Are 17 Absolutely Terrifying Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Congratulations to us, one and all!! We've officially made it through the halfway point of October which means we're even closer to All Hallows' Eve and even more in need of spooky movies to watch. If you've already made your way through scary movie offerings on Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu then no worries, we're here to fill that scary movie shaped hole in your viewing life.
Along with a series of new original movies produced by horror studio Blumhouse —which was behind The Invisible Man, Get Out, and Halloween — Amazon Prime has a slew of classic, cult, and brand new chillers. You can have an A24 triple bill with a selection of their most lauded horror flicks: Hereditary, Midsommar, and The Lighthouse. If you want something vintage then take in Hollywood's first slasher movie, Peeping Tom. Need something with a little humor? You've got to check out the corny nostalgic greatness of '90s cheese-fest, The Haunting.
So whatever kind of Halloween horrors you're looking for, you'll find some treats in this grab bag of freaky flicks to entertain you as you get your socially distanced costume sorted and we get ever closer to the spookiest night of the year.