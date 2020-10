There Are 17 Absolutely Terrifying Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Along with a series of new original movies produced by horror studio Blumhouse —which was behind The Invisible Man, Get Out, and Halloween — Amazon Prime has a slew of classic, cult, and brand new chillers. You can have an A24 triple bill with a selection of their most lauded horror flicks: Hereditary, Midsommar , and The Lighthouse . If you want something vintage then take in Hollywood's first slasher movie, Peeping Tom. Need something with a little humor? You've got to check out the corny nostalgic greatness of '90s cheese-fest, The Haunting.