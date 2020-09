HBO Max might be the newest kid on the proverbial streaming block but it's coming out swinging this Halloween. Not only does the service have a solid selection of spooky movies that you can watch right now but they'll also be adding some new horror fare to enjoy including the controversial girl power-heavy PG-13 reboot of classic slasher Black Christmas and the timely domestic violence terror of Leigh Whannell's smash-hit The Invisible Man reimagining.