Billie Eilish’s Mask & Manicure Combo Won The Billboard Music Awards

Last night, Billie Eilish took home Billboard Music Awards for Female Artist, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year — though we would like to unofficially add the award for Best Red-Carpet Fashion of 2020. For her most creative and of-the-moment ensemble ever, the record-breaking artist matched her face mask to her manicure and now, we're frantically searching for an olive-green silk face covering and matching nail polish to recreate the look.
Eilish, in her typical fashion-forward style, wore a head-to-toe olive ensemble, courtesy of Gucci. The look consisted of layered silk fabric embossed with a delicate floral pattern, which translated to the accessories: a matching bucket hat and face mask. To further play up the monochrome effect, the "Bad Guy" singer's stiletto nails had an almost identical green tone imprinted with the same floral pattern.
This look reminds us that when it comes to sporting a face covering, we can either complain about maskne, or reframe our perspective by leaning into our new fashion accessory — and styling a manicure to match.
At last night's award show, Eilish wasn’t the only celeb sporting some next-level nail art with a color-coordinated outfit. Lizzo used her nails to send a PSA about the upcoming Presidential Election. The "Truth Hurts" singer showed off a statement nail, which read 'VOTE' in white lettering over glossy black polish. Manicurist Eri Ishizu created the iconic look.
While the Billboard Music Awards celebrate the biggest songs, albums, and artists of 2020, last night's presentation was also about finding fashionable and creative ways to spread important messages. The two most prominent celebrity campaigns: Wear a mask and vote.