Alicia Keys Now Has Blunt Bangs — & She Looks Incredible

Alicia Keys showed off a transformational new hairstyle at last night's Billboard Music Awards. The singer-songwriter debuted waist-length hair (likely thanks to a wig or extensions) coupled with heavy blunt bangs. The overall effect was nothing short of stunning, though not at all what we were expecting.
For help in the glam department, Keys usually taps celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson, who we'd venture to guess is the creative force behind last night's look. In the past, Johnson has given Keys a plethora of protective styles — from super-tight braids to wire-wrapped ponytails — but we've never before seen Keys like this, with bangs covering her forehead and slick-straight strands cascading down past her waist. "New side of Alicia to introduce you to. Nice to meet you," she wrote on Instagram.
Her new style touches on a few different hair looks that are making a comeback this year. Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez debuted her own statement hair extensions, complete with bright-blonde pieces that grazed her waist. From a haircut perspective, bangs — be them blunt or feathered — are a breakout trend for fall. Gabrielle Union-Wade, Camila Cabello, and Bella Hadid kicked off the season with curtain bangs, and they're trending on TikTok, too.
More than just a talented musical performer and the ultimate beauty muse, Keys has also recently stepped into a founder role with her new brand, Soulcare. At the end of summer, she announced that she would be releasing her own beauty line in partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The collection will consist of "a line of clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products, slated to include skin care, body care, air care, and more." Soulcare will start releasing products just in time for the holiday season with the rest dropping in early 2021.
While we wait for that, we'll be searching for our own hair extensions and faux bangs in an attempt to recreate her most recent glamorous look. If we can exude half the electric energy of Keys, we'll consider it a resounding success.