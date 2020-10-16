Whole Foods Is Having A Huge Sale On Clean Beauty Products This Weekend

If you need to go grocery shopping at some point this weekend — and don't we all? — you'll want to plan a trip to your nearest Whole Foods Market. Sure, you may pay a slightly higher-than-average premium on certified-organic artichokes; however, this weekend, shopping at Whole Foods is actually a cost-saving venture if you stock up in the Beauty & Personal Care aisles.
Today, October 16th, through Sunday the 18th, Whole Foods stores across the country are offering shoppers 25% off all beauty, body, and personal-care products — everything from Tom's Of Maine toothpaste to Weleda Skin Food moisturizer. Plus, if you're a Prime Member, you'll get to take an additional 10% off your entire haul.
Whole Foods is calling the flash promotion its Fall Self-Care Sale, encouraging shoppers to grab their favorite feel-good beauty products, be that a new tube of mascara or a bag of Epsom salts for a much-needed bubble bath. Of course, in line with the retailer's strict purity standards, anything you pluck off the shelf will come with a clean label of ingredients.
If you're looking for shopping recommendations ahead of your trip, you can't go wrong with a bright-green tube of Weleda Skin Food face cream as we approach the dry winter season. In the midst of flu season, throw a bottle of hand soap in your cart (the Apple Pear-scented option feels seasonal). Or, if you're looking for an unscented, multipurpose option, grab Alaffia's Authentic African Black Soap, which you can use to wash your cloth face masks. Any way you shop, you're saving 25-35% off retail price, making this weekend's trip to Whole Foods 100% worth it.
