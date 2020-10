California Just Became The First State To Ban 24 Toxic Ingredients In Cosmetics

Compared to other states, California has long been considered a thought leader , especially in the areas of health and safety. If it were its own country (which, by the way, could go to a vote in 2021 ), California would represent the sixth-largest economy in the world. For companies producing consumer products, that's a big deal — so when important legislation, like the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, passes in California, it often sets a precedent for the rest of the country. Companies manufacturing products to satisfy the new California standards may be more likely to adhere to these standards across the board.