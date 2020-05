How To Wash Your Cloth Face Mask

At this point, we’ve all gotten pretty used to wearing protective face masks . Maybe you ordered yours on Amazon before there was a run on them , or perhaps you made one at home . Some people’s masks might even be designer , with labels like Collina Strada, Jonathan Simkhai, and Alice + Olivia producing stylish alternatives to the protective gear. Heck, even Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand SKIMS is selling face masks these days. But while we may now be accustomed to the concept of wearing a cloth mask, one thing you may not be so familiar with is washing them, which is important. After all, your mask won’t do you — or anyone — any good if it’s covered in germs and dirt.