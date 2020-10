Melania Trump Reveals Barron Had COVID — & Tries Her Hand At Lifestyle Blogging

The thing that’s particularly infuriating about this post is that we would all be so much better off without it, including Melania. Over time, it’s become clear that she (and whoever helps her with these things) seems to think that if they choose the right mix of words — like “reflect,” “thought,” “people,” “unprecedented times,” throw in something about the election, why the hell not — people might mistake her word soup for true compassion. But there’s no there there amid these platitudes. The thought, consideration, and self-awareness are missing. Like most things the Trump administration does, it’s all pretense and no substance.Melania already showed us who she is in a recently leaked tape, where she downplayed the child separation crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and seemed to be proud of “driving liberals crazy.” Here, she is showing us who she is again, just with nicer words. Sorry Melania, you can keep your vitamins. But we do need: healthcare, sensible lockdown and mask policies to keep a second wave from becoming catastrophic, and recovery money.