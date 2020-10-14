The Girls Are Fighting On KUWTK — Again

The Kardashian-Jenners have had their fair share of fights throughout the many seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but recent days of the reality show have lended to some serious blowouts between the siblings. The latest beef is between Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their drama has their sisters split down the middle.
On last week’s episode of KUWTK, a family night out went left when a sudden argument between Kendall and Kylie derailed the fun. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé hit the Palm Springs nightlife with their younger sisters, their mom Kris, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, determined to live it up. But Kendall wasn’t exactly in the mood for turning up because Kylie was wearing the outfit that she had her eye on.
Things only got worse from there. As the family parted ways, Kendall and Kylie got into it once more, this time because of a miscommunication about their routes; Kendall thought that her little sister was taking her straight home, but Kylie claimed that she never agreed to go out of her way to do so. A real fight ensued in their vehicle, with a bewildered Corey Gamble in the middle. We don’t see what’s going on in the car, but we can hear their raised voices and shrieks over the phone as their older sisters listened to the conversation in shock.
“Go get Kendall!” Kim directed her security detail in panic as the conflict escalates, realizing that Kendall and Kylie were actually hitting each other in their car.
In tomorrow’s episode of the KUWTK, the family attempts to deal with the fallout from the altercation. It’s clearly not their first sister fight — Kourtney and Kim famously exchanged blows just last season — but the consequences are always difficult to resolve.
"There was already tension when the night started," explains Khloé in a clip from the upcoming episode. "It was building up and building up, and I think it just boiled over, and that's what happened. I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it...I don't know if you're not a sister how easy that is to get over it."
The fight happened some time ago, but, as Kendall tearily foreshadowed, it would be difficult (if not impossible) for her to get over what went down that day — and it looks like the beef between the Jenner girls lasted for quite awhile. Some high-level social media sleuthing revealed that they may have been fighting for at least a two weeks after the conflict occurred. In March, Kylie shared a throwback picture of her and Kendall to Instagram, prompting her sister to leave a curious comment.
“Aren’t we fighting?”
“Yes,” replied Kylie with typical little sister energy. “But my titties are sitting nice in this pic”
Fortunately for Kendall and Kylie (and their sisters), things were ultimately resolved at some point. After all, nobody wins when the family feuds.