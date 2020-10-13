The Bachelorette‘s Luke Parker Ordered To Pay Big After Breaching Reality Show Contract

A present for Bachelorette fans just in time for tonight's Season 16 premiere: Luke Parker, the slut-shamey holier-than-thou villain of Hannah Brown's season, is getting a little divine retribution.
E! News confirmed the former Bachelorette contestant is being ordered to pay $100,000 to ABC for breaching his contract.
According to court documents, NZK Productions Inc., the company behind the hit dating show, forbade Parker from any unauthorized media appearances between the time the contract was signed and one year after the final episode of his season was broadcasted. Before the end date of July 2020, however, he not only spoke out about the show many times without approval, but further breached the contract by speaking negatively about The Bachelorette.
In May last year, while the show aired, Parker posted an apology for his behavior to Instagram, saying that it was "hard to watch" himself during the season.
"I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful."
As the great philosopher Mo'Nique once said, "see, when you do clownery, the clownery comes back to bite."
The new season of The Bachelorette premieres on October 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Refinery29 has reached out to ABC for comment.