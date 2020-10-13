JW Anderson X Uniqlo Is Here To Save Autumn

The AW20 collection with Uniqlo comes off the back of a busy period for Anderson. His SS21 collection debuted at the end of September, around the same time as the launch of his Moncler Genius debut. Is fashion’s most prolific creative looking forward to a pause? "I’m enjoying this time, it’s less anxiety-driven and, after using my home as a studio during lockdown, I’m able to spend more time with people one-on-one," Anderson says. More widely, what does he make of 2020’s fashion industry in flux? "It’s an exciting moment. It gives us a chance to reflect and let go of the things that weren’t working. While I don’t think you can slow things down – that’s just the modern world – we can try 'less is more'. What we create has to suit a purpose, so it should be about making what’s right for your brand, not for an industry where we got trapped trying to outdo each other. Rather than leave people out, fashion is meant to be a mirror, reflective of the times. I’m embracing the change. For me, next year needs to start a new rhythm, a new aesthetical move, the solidification of a new direction."