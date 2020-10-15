We've perused the catalog and whittled it down to the best 15 movies and a few TV specials, so your spooky season doesn't have to be quite so spooky. Want a comforting Disney Channel original movie? Check. Up for more laughs than spooky moments? Yep. Want a movie that combines Halloween and Christmas? You've got it. Craving your annual viewing of Halloweentown or Hocus Pocus? Check and check. A lot of classic Halloween movies were already Disney properties to begin with, which is handy.