There are so many streaming services these days that it can be hard to know where to even start looking when searching for a film. But when it comes to Halloween movies, Disney+ is the place to go for those of us who find real life scary enough, thankyouverymuch. Their lineup is heavy on seasonal treats, but less heavy on genuine spooks.
We've perused the catalog and whittled it down to the best 15 movies and a few TV specials, so your spooky season doesn't have to be quite so spooky. Want a comforting Disney Channel original movie? Check. Up for more laughs than spooky moments? Yep. Want a movie that combines Halloween and Christmas? You've got it. Craving your annual viewing of Halloweentown or Hocus Pocus? Check and check. A lot of classic Halloween movies were already Disney properties to begin with, which is handy.
We also threw in one truly spooky offering, but fear not: It's no slasher movie. You're not going to find any straight up horror on Disney+ (you'll have to scoot on over to Amazon Prime or Shudder for that), but the 1985 dark fantasy rendition of Return To Oz honestly comes pretty darn close.
Here's what's streaming right this second on Disney+ to make your spooky season not-so-spooky.