A Black Man In Boston Says He Was Racially Profiled By ICE Agents While Out On A Jog

In fear, he took out his cell phone to capture the encounter. The video Apreala took shows the agents asking if they could examine his tattoos, but he refused. “Am I free to go? I don’t have to show you anything if I’m free to go,” he replied. Apreala was then told that he matched the description of someone they were looking for, but he remained skeptical. "They asked me what are you doing around here, where are you from, what are your whereabouts, why are you jogging down here. I was extremely nervous in light of everything going on in the nation. I was absolutely being racially profiled , no question about it," Apreala said. "People were jogging up and down the Parkway and I was the only one stopped and accosted."