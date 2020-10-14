Although we still haven’t met Group C yet for some inexplicable reason), the show has already introduced a few wild, head-scratching, and fancy costumes. (After carefully examining every costume, it is clear to me that crazy eyes must have been a theme for this season.) All 16 creations are not necessarily nightmare material but there are quite multiple costumes that are definitely creepy enough to blend seamlessly into a haunted house. On the other side of the spectrum are costumes that would land you a unanimously-voted best dressed prize at any holiday party.