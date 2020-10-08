Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Give You $10,000

We may have missed out on our hot girl summer, but hot girl coach Megan Thee Stallion wants her fans to live their best lives — which includes thriving academically. To make that happen, the rapper is offering an impressive scholarship to the hotties pursuing a college degree.
Today, Megan revealed across her social media platforms that she will be giving away scholarships to two lucky fans in partnership with Amazon’s global hip hop brand. The “Don’t Stop” scholarships, set at $10,000 each and named after her sexy and empowering new single, are specifically for the support women of color who are university students at any level (associate’s, bachelor’s, or higher courses of study) studying any subject. All they have to do is share a personal essay about their university experience as well as what they intend to do with their degree after graduation.
COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP🔥🔥🔥 IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ‼️‼️‼️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020
“Work it bitch!” reads the offical description of the scholarship. “Still a college student herself, Megan is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree.”
“[This scholarship] is in honor of all of the young women out there who don’t stop working hard to get their education their education! Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society, and female students of color are at larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.”
The rapper knows firsthand the about the importance of getting through college. Even as she takes the music world by storm, Megan is still enrolled part-time at Houston’s Texas Southern University, wrapping up a bachelor’s degree in health administration. She’s a Billboard chart-topping, award-winning musician, but Megan’s got plans outside of music; she wants to own and run an assisted living facility when she graduates from college.
“I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother all of my life, and I know my family wasn’t the only family living that way” she explained on an episode of the Zach Sang Show. “So i just figured that I would open up up an assisted living facility that would help other families. And I’ll give my classmates and everyone who just graduated from college a job at the facility because we need that experience!”
That's our Megan — a stallion and a scholar.